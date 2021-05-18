Mayo Clinic ‘AI factory’ has dozens of projects underway

Mayo Clinic launched an artificial intelligence factory in September, and now it has about 60 projects underway, according to a May 18 article by The Wall Street Journal.

Just as a physical factory creates products in a systematic way, an AI factory produces algorithms quickly and cost effectively.

Four details:

When teams from Mayo's neurology, radiology, pathology and other departments have a concept for a new AI product, they team up with AI specialists to develop the idea.



The teams use an agile management concept, where researchers break development into small tasks and develop the different parts in small sections.



Mayo teams use software-development platforms, such as Google Cloud and Google's TensorFlow, for machine-learning building. They also use the computer coding language Python, as well as a few other languages.



One of the projects in development aims to analyze medical images to identify and classify biomarkers. An algorithm with these capabilities could help predict patient health and can be quicker and more cost effective than a traditional route.

