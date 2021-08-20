PE investor to buy analytics firm used by top health systems, insurers for $7.3B

Inovalon, an analytics company used by most of the top 25 U.S. health plans and top 25 provider systems, will be acquired by private equity firm Nordic Capital, according to an Aug. 19 news release.

Inovalon focuses on the connection, aggregation and analysis of healthcare data. Its data pertains to more than a million physicians and 584,000 clinical facilities.

Nordic Capital plans to buy Inovalon for about $7.3 billion in cash. Insight Partners and 22C Capital, as well as Inovalon founder, CEO and healthcare billionaire Keith Dunleavy, MD, would join the deal.

The sale would make Inovalon a private company, with Dr. Dunleavy staying on as CEO.

The acquisition is expected to close later this year or in early 2022.