PC computers see dramatic decline in sales due to coronavirus

Worldwide sales of PC computers experienced the worst decline since 2013 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to preliminary findings from Gartner and cited by CNBC.

In the first quarter, 51.6 million PC units were shipped, representing a 12.3 percent decline year over year.

"The single most significant influencing factor for PC shipment decline was the coronavirus outbreak, which resulted in disruptions to both the supply and demand of PCs," Mikako Kitagawa, research director at Gartner, told CNBC.

As lockdown orders around the world increased the need for remote working and online education, PC manufacturers struggled to meet demands.

