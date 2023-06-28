Ohio health information exchange adds new interoperability platform

The Ohio Health Information Partnership, a nonprofit organization that runs the CliniSync health information exchange, expanded its partnership with Health Catalyst, a data and analytics technology provider for healthcare organizations, to enhance the speed and efficiency of data exchange in the state.

The Partnership is implementing Catalyst's KPI Ninja, an interoperability platform built for HIEs, to expedite the exchange of patient records among healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems across Ohio.

The goal of the expanded partnership is to improve the stability and usability of data for CliniSync's clients, according to a June 27 press release from Health Catalyst.