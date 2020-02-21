Movers and shakers: 8 latest leadership changes affecting health IT

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following health IT executive moves recently affecting hospitals, companies and federal agencies.

Editor's note: The executive moves are listed in the order they were reported.

1. Minneapolis-based Children's Minnesota named Dave Lundal CIO and vice president of information technology services.

2. TrackMy Solutions created a board of advisors, with the inaugural member being Nick van Terheyden, MD.

3. Todd Rothenhaus, MD, formerly a senior vice president and CMO of Athenahealth, joined the board of directors for Current Health, an artificial intelligence-powered remote patient management platform.

4. Cerner named two new C-suite executives, effective immediately: Don Trigg as president and John Peterzalek as chief client and services officer.

5. Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health tapped Pam Austin as senior vice president and CIO.

6. Ed Simcox, formerly the chief technology officer and acting CIO of the HHS, joined precision medicine software company LifeOmic as chief strategy officer.

7. An anonymous Cleveland Clinic patient donated $2 million to endow a new position, chair for geriatric innovation, at the health system, with Ardeshir Hashmi, MD, selected as the first to hold the title.

8. After a more than 20-year stint as a cardiologist and professor of medicine in Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System and a clinical investigator at the Duke Clinical Research Institute, Matthew Roe, MD, has joined Verana Health as CMO.

