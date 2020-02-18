Former Athenahealth exec joins patient monitoring tech startup

Todd Rothenhaus, MD, formerly a senior vice president and CMO of Athenahealth, has joined the board of directors for Current Health, an artificial intelligence-powered remote patient management platform.

Dr. Rothenhaus was CMO of Athenahealth from 2011 to 2017; prior to that, he was senior vice president and CIO of Dallas-based Steward Health Care. Since 2018, he has served as CEO of Cohealo, a digital platform that helps hospitals and health systems share medical equipment with one another.

"I've spent my entire career at the intersection of technology and clinical care. Unfortunately, a big part of my 30-year experience has been spent watching healthcare IT incumbents focus on old workflows of paper-based care and miss the opportunity to actually improve patient experiences and outcomes," Dr. Rothenhaus said in a Feb. 18 news release announcing his addition to the board.

He continued, "Unlike many health tech industry entrants that focus solely on technology solutions addressing pointed issues, Current Health's platform is built on deep expertise across device manufacturing, service delivery and patient engagement. It's because of this that they have been able to grow so rapidly, and why I had to join this revolutionary team. Current Health is the most exciting company I have seen in years."

More articles on health IT:

Meditech launches web-based EHR mobility tool for nurses

Allscripts rolls out integrated population health, HIE management system in India

Meet Moxi, Medical City Dallas' robotic nurse assistant

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.