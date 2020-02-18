Allscripts rolls out integrated population health, HIE management system in India

Allscripts is partnering with India-based health IT company Manorama Infosolutions to develop an integrated healthcare management information system and health information exchange platform, according to a Feb. 18 news release.

Manorama will integrate Allscripts' population health management interoperability platform with its hospital information system Lifeline Suite. The combined software will extend its reach to an additional 1.4 billion people in India, according to the news release.

Manorama uses Microsoft's platform to host technology including EHRs, telemedicine and patient portal solutions. By offering the integrated dbMotion solution, health policy administrators and authorities will be able to implement and track healthcare policies using population health data and central EHRs.

Allscripts' population health platform collects data from disparate clinical and financial source systems to deliver actionable insights to support clinical decision making.

More articles on EHRs:

Survey: Providers identify data entry errors as biggest contributor to duplicate medical records

HealthPartners to implement patient payment tools for processing across Epic

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center expands Allscripts partnership

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.