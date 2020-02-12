HealthPartners to implement patient payment tools for processing across Epic

HealthPartners tapped Patientco, a patient payment technology platform, to streamline payment processing across its Epic software products, according to a Feb. 11 news release.

Patientco's automation technology will allow team members at the Bloomington, Minn.-based nonprofit healthcare provider and insurer to directly process payments across Epic or any patient touch point.

Patientco will also help simplify merchant onboarding, processing and ongoing maintenance of encrypted devices HealthPartners deploys across its network to assist with the payment process.

