Meditech launches web-based EHR mobility tool for nurses

Meditech announced Feb. 18 the release of Expanse Patient Care, a web-based software that allows nurses and therapists to complete administrative tasks via a mobile device.

Three notes:

1. With the new mobility tool, caregivers can perform bedside verification, review clinical decision support tools, conduct patient assessments and review patient records, all from a mobile device.

2. The tool also accommodates personalized navigation, so caregivers can review patient records with a user interface tailored to what works best for them.

3. By launching EHR access on mobile devices, Expanse Patient Care users can also collaborate with physicians when documenting patient medical records to navigate care transitions.

