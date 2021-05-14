Mayo Clinic, Cerner, Amazon + 5 recent health IT moves

Below are eight health IT executive moves that occurred in the last few weeks:

Vish Anantraman, MD, has been chosen as chief technology officer of Mayo Clinic, the Rochester, Minn.-based health system said.

Brent Shafer will depart from his role as Cerner CEO and chair, the Kansas City, Mo.-based EHR company said.

Maulik Majmudar, MD, has been named chief medical officer of digital therapeutics and virtual care provider Biofourmis, after serving as CMO at Amazon.

Bill Kassler, MD, has been hired at Palantir Technologies, the data analytics company that powers the COVID-19 data-reporting platform for HHS Protect, as the company's first U.S. government chief medical officer.

Lisa Greenbaum has been appointed as the first chief revenue officer of Google sister company Verily. Ms. Greenbaum joins Alphabet's life sciences division after serving as chief client officer for fertility benefits management company Progyny.

Noel Battle, MD, is leaving his role as medical director of the family medicine clinical practice at Los Angeles-based University of Southern California and is joining Carbon Health's tech-enabled primary care business as the medical director of primary care.

Myoung Cha has been named chief strategy officer at Carbon Health after being Apple's head of strategic health initiatives since 2015.

Tanya Tolpegin has been appointed CEO of the American Medical Informatics Association after working as the executive director of the American Academy of Audiology for more than six years.









