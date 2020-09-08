Man accused of destroying 4 computers at New Mexico hospital: 4 details

A New Mexico man allegedly destroyed thousands of dollars worth of computers and telephone equipment at Farmington, N.M.-based San Juan Regional Medical Center, according to a report in the Farmington Daily Times.



Four details:



1. The man pushed down four computers and a telephone system at one of the nurses stations at the hospital.



2. The hospital called the Farmington Police Department, and when law enforcement arrived, the man was shouting at hospital staff.



3. The man is accused of a fourth-degree felony count of criminal property damage and a petty misdemeanor of disorderly conduct.



4. The hospital estimated each destroyed computer cost around $6,000 and the telephone system cost around $1,000.



