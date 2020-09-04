10 health systems cut IT jobs in the past year

Some hospitals and health systems have downsized their information technology departments during the past year due to restructuring, lost revenue during the pandemic and outsourcing.



Here are 10 health systems that reduced their IT workforce over the past 12 months.

1. St. Louis-based Ascension announced plans to shift some of its IT functions to third-party partners in August, which is expected to result in "a few hundred" job losses.

2. In July, Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, Colo., transitioned to Epic EHR and announced potentially 15 IT job cuts as a result of the change.

3. UW Medicine in Seattle consolidated programs in several areas in July, including IT and population health, and laid off around 100 staff members due to the financial challenges from the pandemic, according to a report from the local KIRO 7 News, which is affiliated with Cox Media Group.



4. In June, Cincinnati-based TriHealth announced plans to cut 440 positions, including 290 employees. The cuts were primarily in corporate services, including information technology and revenue cycle.

5. Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health's IT department and HM Health Solutions eliminated 130 positions in May due to the pandemic, according to a Pittsburgh Action News report.

6. Charleston, S.C.-based MUSC Physicians laid off 249 employees in operations, IT and administration during the pandemic, according to a report from The Post and Courier.



7. Restructuring at the University of Arkansas Medical Services in Little Rock eliminated 14 positions in areas including finance, IT and operations due to revenue concerns, according to a report from the Arkansas Democrat Gazette.



8. In December, St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare eliminated 200 jobs when it outsourced its IT services. However, it was able to place more than 70 percent of those individuals in new roles at the health system or with its third-party vendor, according to a St. Louis Today report.



9. UCSF Medical Center laid off 100 people in December, including 20 percent of its IT staff after it signed a $50 million contract with HCL, an India-based IT firm, according to an India West report.

10. Last November, Bloomington, Minn.-based HealthPartners eliminated 75 jobs in areas including information services and IT due to diminished Medicare health plan revenue.

