Ascension to eliminate IT jobs as it outsources services

Ascension is moving forward with a digital transformation that includes implementing new technology and elimination a few hundred IT jobs.

In an effort to provide a more seamless and contactless digital patient experience, Ascension is changing the way services are delivered for more reliability and scalability across solutions and sites of care, according to Senior Vice President and CIO Gerry Lewis. The health system has created "digital studios" in three locations and investing in data sciences as part of those capabilities, Mr. Lewis wrote in an Aug. 11 blog post.

"As part of this transformation to drive innovation and enhance capabilities to meet the healthcare needs and expectations of our communities, like other healthcare organizations we have begun shifting some of our technology functions to third-party partners who specialize in these services," Mr. Lewis wrote. "And as this work shifts, it means some changes to our workforce."

The transition to outsourcing some IT services to vendors is expected to result in a few hundred job losses, an Ascension spokesperson said on Aug. 24.

"These transitions will enable us to design, deliver and innovate the best end-to-end customer and clinician experience, using best practices and industry standards, while being good stewards of our resources," Mr. Lewis wrote. "Throughout this process, we will always work to support affected employees with placement in new opportunities, retraining and other services."

