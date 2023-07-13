How UCHealth creates the 'perfect match' between AI, humans

Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth's virtual health center trains artificial intelligence to look for patterns in data that alerts a bedside provider of any impending signs of sepsis.

The health system's virtual care center remotely monitors patients, while the AI looks for patterns in heart and respiratory rates, fluid levels, blood pressure and other factors that could lead to sepsis, according to a July 13 press release from UCHealth.

The virtual health center then analyzes the AI's warning data and separates false positives from true ones and notifies providers when something looks of concern.

"It's a perfect match between AI and humans," CT Lin, MD, chief medical informatics officer of UCHealth, said.

The early detection system allows providers to start a sepsis treatment protocol earlier.