Despite slowing hiring in some departments earlier this year, Microsoft still pays competitively, saying in May that it would boost merit-based salary increases and stock compensation.

Here is what the tech giant pays employees, according to an Aug. 30 analysis of salary data by career marketplace Dice. The numbers include salary plus bonuses and stock.

Software development engineer lead: $233,130

Product manager: $165,008

Product designer: $163,755

Software development engineer: $159,302