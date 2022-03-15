Hospitals lag in cloud adoption: 4 things to know

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
A new survey reveals that hospitals are lagging behind other industries when it comes to cloud adoption, especially when it comes to multicloud adoption.
Although multicloud infrastructure is one dominant form used in IT, around 30 percent of healthcare professionals surveyed said private clouds form their most common IT model. The cloud computing company Nutanix completed the research surveying 1,700 health IT professionals between August and September 2021. Here is what they found:
- Globally, around 36 percent of companies in all industries are deploying multicloud IT infrastructures, yet only 27 percent of healthcare organizations are. One quarter of healthcare respondents said they use traditional or legacy infrastructure only.
- All respondents said that their health organizations have moved one or more of their applications into a new environment in the last year and 80 percent of them said moving them to a new cloud environment is costly and time-consuming.
- Security was the most cited reason for moving to a cloud environment.
- Looking to the future, the most important priorities for health IT teams were cited as adopting 5G (47 percent) and artificial intelligence-based services (46 percent), improving business recovery (45 percent), and multicloud management (44 percent).