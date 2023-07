Asset management and private equity group TPG is set to acquire EHR and medtech platform Nextech for $1.4 billion, MarketWatch reported July 19.

TPG will acquire the company from its current owner, private equity group Thomas H. Lee Partners. Nextech provides medtech services to 60,000 office staff members and 11,000 physicians.

Thomas H. Lee Partners acquired the company in 2019.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of this year.