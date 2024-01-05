HCA Indiana hospital to get $25M makeover if sold

If the proposed merger between Terre Haute, Ind.-based Union Health and Terre Haute Regional Hospital, which is part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, gets approved, Union said it plans to spend millions on upgrading the technology at the hospital, WTHI reported Jan. 5.

Union Health's application, seeking approval for a certificate of public advantage agreement from the Indiana Department of Health, has been disclosed to the public. The document, spanning over 500 pages, dives into Union Health's post-merger plans, which include spending $15 million in upgrading its technology systems and $10.5 million on outdated infrastructure.

Additionally, Union's proposal suggests maintaining women's services at both hospitals. However, there is a recommendation to consolidate the endoscopy suite, along with dental and pain services, at the Regional facility. Union also disclosed that it wants the sterile processing department to be situated at the Regional location.

Services such as trauma care, the NICU and cardiac catheterization labs are set to be centralized at the Union campus, according to the proposal.