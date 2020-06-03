HCA, Google COVID-19 data platform has added hundreds of hospitals, social distancing info

HCA Healthcare, Google Cloud and Sada Systems announced a partnership on April 6 to develop an open data platform for data-sharing between healthcare providers and other industry leaders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 National Response Portal operates on Sada Systems as a national platform where health systems are able to submit data for rapid updates. The data initially included ICU bed supply and utilization, ventilator supply and utilization as well as COVID-19 test results. The database also tracks the number of healthy patients discharged from hospitals.

HCA was part of the efforts to launch and included data from its 185 hospitals and 35 million daily patient encounters. Since then, nine health systems representing hundreds of hospitals nationwide have joined the database, including Community Health Systems and Bon Secours Mercy Health.

Michael Ames, senior director of healthcare and life sciences at Sada, said the collaboration is in talks with several other systems.

The portal has added new tools and has focused on the relationship between public policy, social mobility and public health outcomes. It is also providing a new "Impact of Social Distancing" view at the national and state level, as well as county level for many places across the nation. The new maps include the start and end dates for social distancing policies on a timeline and measure that against community mobility, COVID-19 diagnoses and deaths.

"Seeing the dynamic relationships between these data elements yields interesting insights around how communities respond differently to policies, and the extent of our ability to affect the spread of the disease through social distancing," said Mr. Ames.

