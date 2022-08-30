Hardest tech roles to fill in healthcare

IT staffers are in demand at hospitals and health systems across the country, and healthcare tech executives often struggle to find people to hire for the roles.

Here are the five healthcare tech positions that took the longest to fill in the second quarter of 2022, according to a Medical Device Network analysis of millions of job postings (by the average number of days the openings were advertised online):

1. Internet of things (42 days)

2. Cloud (41.2 days)

3. Robotics (40 days)

4. Future of work (37.4 days)

5. Connectivity (35 days)