10 healthcare companies with the most tech job openings

Despite headlines about the slowing of hiring in the tech industry, technology positions remain in demand at many healthcare companies and hospital systems.

"The job market at technology companies and for people with high-tech skills is on fire and staying that way — at least for now," The New York Times reported June 14.

The supply of qualified candidates isn't keeping up with demand from companies, and many tech firms are still making up for hiring freezes and layoffs early in the pandemic, according to the Times story.

In U.S. healthcare, the number of tech job postings rose by about 5,000 in the first five months of 2022, surpassing 30,000 in May, a report from career website Dice.com found. These 10 healthcare companies and hospital systems had the most such postings from January to May:

1. Banner Health (Phoenix)

2. Highmark Health (Pittsburgh)

3. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)

4. Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City)

5. LabCorp (Burlington, N.C.)

6. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.)

7. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

8. ChenMed (Miami)

9. Optum (Eden Prairie, Minn.)

10. Fresenius Medical Care (Bad Homburg, Germany)