Google sister company Verily names chief people officer, among string of new hires this year 

Jackie Drees - Print  | 

Verily, the healthcare and life sciences sister company of Google, has appointed Kerrier Peraino as the company's new chief people officer. 

Three things to know: 

1. Ms. Peraino joins Verily from Google, where she most recently served as vice president of people operations. At Google, she led front-line human resources and delivered HR services to more than 130,000 Google employees. 

2. At Verily, Ms. Peraino will oversee all people operations activities, including talent and leadership development; talent acquisition; diversity and inclusion; and employee relations, according to a May 25 news release.  

3. In January, Verily also welcomed two new executives: Preston Simons as CIO, and Andreas "Drew" Panayiotou as chief marketing officer. In April it appointed its first chief revenue officer, Lisa Greenbaum.

 

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars