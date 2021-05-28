Google sister company Verily names chief people officer, among string of new hires this year 

Verily, the healthcare and life sciences sister company of Google, has appointed Kerrier Peraino as the company's new chief people officer.

Three things to know:

1. Ms. Peraino joins Verily from Google, where she most recently served as vice president of people operations. At Google, she led front-line human resources and delivered HR services to more than 130,000 Google employees.

2. At Verily, Ms. Peraino will oversee all people operations activities, including talent and leadership development; talent acquisition; diversity and inclusion; and employee relations, according to a May 25 news release.

3. In January, Verily also welcomed two new executives: Preston Simons as CIO, and Andreas "Drew" Panayiotou as chief marketing officer. In April it appointed its first chief revenue officer, Lisa Greenbaum.