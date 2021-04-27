Google sister company Verily names 1st chief revenue officer

Verily, sister company of Google, has announced Lisa Greenbaum will serve as the company's first chief revenue officer, according to an April 27 news release.

In the newly created role, Ms. Greenbaum will oversee all commercial activities across Verily, including sales, business development and alliance management.

Prior to joining Verily, Ms. Greenbaum was chief client officer at fertility insurance company Progyny and group general manager of Medscape Professional Services. She has also held senior sales roles in pharmaceutical and digital health divisions at Merck and Procter & Gamble.

