Epic gears up for nearly $4M upgrade & 7 other key health IT notes

Here's the latest roundup of stories about health IT companies, including Cerner, Epic and Microsoft.

  1. EHR giant Epic Systems disclosed plans for an estimated $3.9 million upgrade to its Rochester, Minn.-based data center's mechanical equipment and electrical systems.

  2. Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health teamed up with EHR optimization software company PatientKeeper to make its charge capture software an app embedded in Cerner EHR systems.

  3. Cerner told its employees it will not reopen company offices until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

  4. UnitedHealth Group's health services subsidiary Optum saw a nearly 5 percent year over year increase in operating earnings in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, led by growth in OptumHealth.

  5. Jewish General Hospital in Montreal, Quebec, became one of the first healthcare organizations in North America to start using Microsoft's virtual reality headset HoloLens to reduce direct contact between COVID-19 patients and medical staff.

  6. Cerner's senior vice president of cloud strategy, Dan Devers, discussed the EHR giant's agreement with Amazon Web Services and its progression since being signed one year ago.

  7. Google Cloud reported a 42.8 percent increase in revenue from $2.1 billion in the second quarter of 2019 to $3 billion in the most recent quarter, even though Google parent company Alphabet reported a 2 percent revenue decline in the second quarter of 2020.

  8. KLAS released a new report detailing the health IT vendors and solutions healthcare providers count on most during the pandemic, with Agfa HealthCare, Cerner and Epic taking the top 3 spots, respectively.

