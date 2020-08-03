Epic gears up for nearly $4M upgrade & 7 other key health IT notes
Here's the latest roundup of stories about health IT companies, including Cerner, Epic and Microsoft.
- EHR giant Epic Systems disclosed plans for an estimated $3.9 million upgrade to its Rochester, Minn.-based data center's mechanical equipment and electrical systems.
- Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health teamed up with EHR optimization software company PatientKeeper to make its charge capture software an app embedded in Cerner EHR systems.
- Cerner told its employees it will not reopen company offices until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
- UnitedHealth Group's health services subsidiary Optum saw a nearly 5 percent year over year increase in operating earnings in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, led by growth in OptumHealth.
- Jewish General Hospital in Montreal, Quebec, became one of the first healthcare organizations in North America to start using Microsoft's virtual reality headset HoloLens to reduce direct contact between COVID-19 patients and medical staff.
- Cerner's senior vice president of cloud strategy, Dan Devers, discussed the EHR giant's agreement with Amazon Web Services and its progression since being signed one year ago.
- Google Cloud reported a 42.8 percent increase in revenue from $2.1 billion in the second quarter of 2019 to $3 billion in the most recent quarter, even though Google parent company Alphabet reported a 2 percent revenue decline in the second quarter of 2020.
- KLAS released a new report detailing the health IT vendors and solutions healthcare providers count on most during the pandemic, with Agfa HealthCare, Cerner and Epic taking the top 3 spots, respectively.
More articles on health IT:
Why Northwell is adding to its data science capabilities and team
How COVID-19 dashboard is fueling engagement across UCSD Health
Lab delays are skewing COVID-19 case rates in Hawaii, health department says
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.