Baystate Health innovation center developing clinician charge capture app for Cerner EHRs

Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health is teaming up with EHR optimization software company PatientKeeper to make its charge capture software an app embedded in Cerner EHR systems.

Baystate Health's tech innovation center TechSpring is leading the project, which will focus on developing PatientKeeper's first Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources-based app. FHIR is a standard data format for application programming interfaces to securely exchange electronic health information.

The goal of the new app is to allow clinicians to launch a charge entry screen within their Cerner clinical workflows. The app will allow clinicians to see charges directly in their Cerner EHR workflows.

