Lab delays are skewing COVID-19 case rates in Hawaii, health department says

The Hawaii health department reported missing data from a private lab t is skewing the state's COVID-19 positivity rate, according to a report from the Star Advertiser.

On Aug. 1, the state reported 45 new COVID-19 cases with the caveat that the numbers were not complete or accurate due to a delay in receiving data from Clinical Laboratories of Hawai'i, the private lab that processes most of the tests in the state.



The Hawaii health department said the delay was likely due to the modifications HHS made in the reporting system for COVID-19 data. The department advised the laboratory to provide manual data reporting until the technical issue is corrected.



