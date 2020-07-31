Missouri COVID-19 data backlog cleared, but delays persist, health officials say

On July 30, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services for the first time reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases as a result of a 10-day data backlog, according to local NBC affiliate KSDK.

The department tweeted on July 30 that the day's record increase in daily cases and record high numbers in the last 10 days were because its "data-entry staff has worked diligently to clear the backlog," adding that the day's update will be its last with additional cases.

The department reported a cumulative total of 48,834 cases and 1,233 deaths on July 31, signaling the 10th straight day of at least 1,000 new cases.

An increase in both testing and positive cases in July, coupled with testing delays at national laboratories, is what caused the backlog of data processing and entry at the state level, according to the department.

Missouri's health department said the July 31 update will include only cases confirmed in the last 24 hours. But in another tweet, the department explained that future daily reports will continue to be affected by reporting delays until staff can work through new backlogs.

