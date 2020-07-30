Google Cloud Q2 revenue up 42.8% to $3B, advertising drops 22.8%: 5 details

Google parent company Alphabet reported a 2 percent revenue decline in the second quarter of 2020.

Five things to know:

1. The tech giant reported $38.3 billion in the second quarter and net income at $6.9 billion.

2. Google's operating income for the quarter was $7.5 billion, down from $10.3 billion in the same quarter last year.

3. Google Cloud reported a 42.8 percent increase in revenue from $2.1 billion in the second quarter of 2019 to $3 billion in the most recent quarter. Altogether, Google revenues were about $38 billion.

4. Google advertising revenues declined 22.8 percent from $38.6 billion for the second quarter of 2019 to $29.8 billion for the second quarter of 2020.

5. Alphabet reported having 127,498 employees at the end of the quarter.

