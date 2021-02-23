Elon Musk co-authored COVID-19 study of 4,300 SpaceX employees

Tech billionaire Elon Musk joined researchers to track COVID-19 infections and antibody levels among 4,300 SpaceX employees for a study published Feb. 15 in Nature Communications.

SpaceX medical executives worked with physicians and researchers to launch an antibody testing program last year. SpaceX employees who volunteered to participate in the study underwent monthly blood tests from mid-April to June 2020, reports The Wall Street Journal.

Of the 4,300 Spacex volunteers tested, 300 contracted COVID-19. Researchers had enough data on 120 employees to examine their antibody levels and draw conclusions for the study.

Researchers found these employees had a level of antibodies that could provide immunity, but "the precise levels [...] associated with protection from reinfection remain unclear."

The study also found that antibodies were much lower in those who experienced milder symptoms.

The median age of study participants was 31 and 92 percent were male. The authors said this could affect their results as different ages generate different immune responses.

