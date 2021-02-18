Cedars-Sinai adds 7 health tech startups to innovation accelerator

Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai Medical Center's accelerator has selected seven health tech startups to join its newest class.

Teams from each of the health IT companies will spend three months working virtually with Cedars-Sinai's physicians, researchers and administrators on their projects, rather than collaborating in person at the health system's innovation offices.

The accelerator, now in its fifth year, gives businesses accepted into the program a $50,000 investment and access to Cedars-Sinai mentors.

The seven companies making up this year's Cedars-Sinai Accelerator class are:

Butterfly Health

Dieta Health

Diligent Robotics

Dock Health

Fathom

Repisodic

Upside Health

