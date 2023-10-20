CIOs' top 8 priorities for '24

In 2024, CIOs plan to increase their investment in cybersecurity more than any other category, a survey of IT chiefs by Gartner found.

Here are the top eight investment priorities for CIOs in 2024, according to the percentage who plan to increase their spending. The IT consultant surveyed 2,457 CIOs in 84 countries across all major industries for the Oct. 17 report.

1. Cyber/information security: 80%

2. Business intelligence/data analytics: 78%

3. Cloud platforms: 73%

4. Artificial intelligence/machine learning: 73%

5. Application modernization: 68%

6. Integration technologies/application programming interfaces: 67%

7. Total experience solutions: 58%

8. Hyperautomation: 54%