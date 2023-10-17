CIOs expected to lead on AI

CIOs are increasingly seen as leaders on artificial intelligence and other digital initiatives, The Wall Street Journal reported Oct. 17.

Fifty-one percent of CEOs expect IT chiefs and other tech executives to head their businesses' AI push, according to an Oct. 17 survey from IT consultant Gartner cited in the story.

"Your CEOs (and … peers) are trusting you to guide them on how to get value from GenAI," said Don Scheibenreif, vice president and distinguished analyst at Gartner, at an Oct. 16 Gartner symposium covered by the Journal.

Besides AI, cloud computing and cybersecurity are now also seen as vital to organizations' success and big responsibilities for CIOs, according to the story. Data analytics and business intelligence are critical as well.

Many CIOs are also taking on digital transformation duties as chief digital officers have come and gone, the newspaper reported. IT chiefs' image changed with their success helping companies endure the pandemic and transition to remote work.

"That really kind of elevated the perception of the CIO as actually a pretty darn good business leader," Janelle Hill, distinguished vice president analyst at Gartner, told the news outlet.