Cedars-Sinai joins seed funding for clinical rotation matching startup

Clinician Nexus, an online platform helping health systems, medical schools and students with clinical rotation management, raised $1.5 million in an oversubscribed seed round, bringing its total funding to $2.3 million, the startup announced Dec. 18.

Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai Medical Center was among the contributors to the funding round. Clinician Nexus was previously a participant in the Cedars-Sinai Accelerator program during the summer of 2019.

The Clinician Nexus platform has already been implemented by 100 hospitals and 150 medical schools in the U.S., resulting in more efficient orchestration of more than 10,000 clinical student rotations.

"Clinician Nexus allows clinical sites, such as hospitals and clinics, and students to directly connect with one another, find the right fit, clarify expectations and eliminate surprises. Historically, that process has been very cumbersome, inefficient and time-consuming," CEO Katrina Anderson said in the announcement. "By offering access to a shared platform for students, healthcare facilities and schools, the process is vastly improved, much more intuitive and lowers the margin for error in onboarding students."

More articles on health IT:

How Ochsner’s focus on social determinants will continue to lead its innovation efforts

Innovationeering: Creativity is dead ... long live innovation

What millennials' lunch breaks reveal about their expectations for medical appointments

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.