What millennials' lunch breaks reveal about their expectations for medical appointments

The ultra-efficient workday lunch break is nothing new, but millennials have taken this efficiency to ever more "joyless, ruthless" levels, CityLab reports, highlighting the generation's tendency toward total optimization at the expense of human interaction.

Patient experience officers and other hospital and health system leaders can learn quite a bit from the way that millennials have largely phased out the long, luxurious "power lunch" in favor of a 15-minute roundtrip to pick up a pricey, assembly line-made salad that they pre-ordered online and which they will eat while working at their desks. The cohort not only demands efficiency in all unavoidable encounters — eating lunch, undergoing an annual physical — but takes no issue with doing so with minimal human interaction, nor with having to pay a premium for the convenience.

It would seem, then, that the ideal medical appointment for millennials would involve online scheduling, check-in at a faceless kiosk, a straightforward and bare-bones clinical interaction and, finally, the ability to pay online, ideally through a specialized app — and all of this in 20 minutes or less.

This attitude toward relentless optimization may eliminate "the delicious vagaries of consumer choice," per CityLab, but it leaves millennials with more time to spend on the activities they value most and, by fitting around their existing schedules and values, does more than traditional healthcare delivery methods to ensure they continuously and regularly engage with their health.

