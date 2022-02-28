CDC updates COVID-19 tracker with advisories by county

The CDC has updated an online interactive map that lets individuals access data about their community level COVID-19 cases as well as a list of precautions to take.

On Feb. 25, the CDC announced the U.S. COVID-19 Community Levels by County map that shows the community level of COVID-19 by looking at the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area, hospital admissions and hospital bed occupancy.

The CDC then uses that data to apply one of three different color-coded levels to a county:

Green: This is the least severe level. The CDC says residents of counties at this level should get tested if they have symptoms and stay up to date with vaccination.





Yellow: Residents of counties of this level should follow all the green recommendations as well as talk to their doctor to discuss if they should wear a mask if they are at high risk of serious disease.





Orange: Residents of counties of this level should follow all the yellow recommendations as well as wear a mask when in public indoor spaces.

The aim of the map is to help inform public health guidance at the state and local level and provide individuals an understanding of what precautions they may want to take based on their COVID-19 Community Level.