Biden administration in talks with Amazon, more tech giants to assist vaccine rollout

Amazon and other tech giants, including Airbnb and Google, are offering their tech expertise to the Biden administration to support and speed up the country's COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Politico reports.

"We are consulting with many companies, including Amazon, about specific ways they can help," White House spokesperson Kevin Munoz said, according to the Feb. 16 report. "Companies with logistics and technical expertise could help Americans get vaccinated more efficiently and more equitably."

Amazon has been pitching its IT and operations capabilities to help with vaccine distribution, such as coordinating and delivering doses to churches, clinics and corner pharmacies to reach more people. An Amazon spokesperson confirmed to Politico that the company is talking with the Biden administration about the vaccine rollout.

"We are committed to assisting governments with vaccination efforts as we work together to protect our workers and continue to provide essential services during the pandemic," the Amazon spokesperson said.

Airbnb is offering its geographical reach to speed up the rollout by identifying houses in its network that could serve as vaccine distribution sites in areas that don't have many pharmacies or other permanent healthcare sites. Facebook has also reached out to the administration, and earlier this month announced it's cracking down on vaccine misinformation and giving $120 million to public health authorities.

Google is opening up some of its campuses to serve as vaccination sites and donating more than $150 million to support vaccine education and equitable distribution.

