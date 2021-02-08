Facebook gives $120M in ad credits for health agencies' COVID-19 vaccine campaigns

Facebook will provide $120 million in ad credits to health agencies across the globe in support of their COVID-19 vaccination campaigns, according to a Feb. 8 company blog post.

Four things to know:

1. In addition to the $120 million in ad credits for health ministries, NGOs and UN agencies, the social media giant is also providing training and marketing support to help governments and healthcare organizations reach the right people with vaccine information.

2. In the U.S., Facebook is partnering with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health to increase vaccine education and outreach among Native American, Black and Latinx communities.

3. Facebook will begin rolling out links this week within its COVID-19 information center to local ministry of health websites to help people find out whether they are eligible to receive the vaccine and where they can get it.

4. The company also worked with the World Health Organization to increase its list of false claims related to COVID-19, which Facebook will remove from its platform.

