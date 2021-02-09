Facebook to remove posts containing vaccine misinformation

Facebook plans to remove posts that contain false claims about vaccines, the social media giant said Feb. 8.

In October 2020, Facebook barred advertisements that include false or misleading information about vaccines. Two months later, the company updated its policy to remove COVID-19 vaccine claims that federal or global health agencies have disproved, reports The New York Times.

At present, the company said it has removed more than 12 million posts on Facebook and Instagram that contain misinformation about COVID-19. The company's most recent action expands this effort and applies to all vaccine information posted on the social media platform.

Facebook is also giving health agencies and other public health organizations $120 million in ad credits to promote accurate vaccine and preventive health information.



To learn more, click here.

More articles on public health:

New York City aiming for 24/7 mass vaccination sites

NFL offers all stadiums to serve as COVID-19 vaccination sites

'Keep your guard up': CDC chief urges states not to lift pandemic restrictions, cites rising variant cases

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.