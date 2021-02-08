New York City aiming for 24/7 mass vaccination sites

New York City will open a mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Citi Field in Queens Feb. 10, Mayor Bill de Blasio said during a Feb. 8 media briefing.

Health officials will focus on vaccinating eligible Queens residents and essential workers at the stadium, home of the New York Mets. The city will reserve about half of the appointment slots for taxi and limousine drivers and food service workers from all five boroughs, according to CNBC.

The mass vaccination site was originally slated to open in late January, but low vaccine supplies delayed the effort.

The city also opened a vaccination site at Yankee Stadium Feb. 5. Mr. de Blasio said both sites aim to operate 24/7 to accommodate as many people as possible once vaccine supplies ramp up.

"We know a lot of people want those late night, early morning hours," he said. "We want to make sure that there's more and more opportunities for people, but we need the supply."

