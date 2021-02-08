NFL offers all stadiums to serve as COVID-19 vaccination sites

The National Football League, in a letter to President Joe Biden, offered all 30 of its stadiums for use as COVID-19 mass vaccination sites, CNBC reported Feb. 5.

"Each NFL team will make its stadium available for mass vaccinations of the general public in coordination with local, state and federal health officials," Roger Goodell, NFL commissioner, wrote in the Feb. 4 letter. "We can expand your efforts to stadiums across the nation more effectively because many of our clubs have offered their facilities previously as COVID testing centers as well as election sites over the past several months."

The offer adds to the seven NFL stadiums currently being used as mass vaccination sites.

President Biden said during a Feb. 7 interview with CBS News he plans to make use of the stadiums.

"I'm going to tell my team they're available, and I believe we'll use them," he said.

After Mr. Goodell's letter, the San Francisco 49ers and Santa Clara County (Calif.) announced Feb. 5 that Levi's stadium would soon be transformed into a vaccination site, CNBC reported. The stadium aims to vaccinate 5,000 local residents per day, and will increase that to 15,000 per day as supply increases.

