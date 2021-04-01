Amazon earns FDA approval for COVID-19 test kit & 15 other health IT notes

From acquisitions to expanded collaborations to new offerings, here are the latest stories about health IT companies, including Google, Amazon and Epic.

Google said it will launch a new version of its smart speaker Nest Hub that can track users' sleep via a built-in radar sensor.



Amazon received emergency use authorization from the FDA for its COVID-19 testing kits, made by Amazon subsidiary STS Lab Holco.



Lyft rolled out a new central hub resource that lets users book transportation to COVID-19 vaccine appointments for themselves, a loved one or fund a ride for someone else in need.



DoorDash began offering same-day delivery of COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction test collection kits via partnerships with Vault Health and Everlywell.



Uber teamed up with ScriptDrop to expand its prescription delivery services for pharmacies and patients across 37 states.



Amazon rolled out onsite COVID-19 vaccination clinics for front-line workers at fulfillment centers in Missouri beginning March 25.



Epic said it will open a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for its nearly 10,000 employees.



Google said it plans to spend more than $7 billion on expanding offices and its data centers across the U.S. in 2021.



Epic and Humana moved ahead with the next phase of their collaboration to improve patient and provider communication and access to health information.



Microsoft, Salesforce, Oracle and other tech companies joined the Vaccination Credential Initiative, a coalition of tech giants and healthcare providers developing global standards for mobile apps that verify individuals' COVID-19 vaccine status.



Cerner closed its acquisition of Kantar Health, the clinical research division of data and consulting company Kantar Group, for $375 million.



Walmart said it will make COVID-19 vaccination records available digitally for those who receive shots at Walmart and Sam's Club.



The U.S. Justice Department began reviewing UnitedHealth Group's proposed acquisition of Change Healthcare.



Apple's job post bulletin revealed the company is recruiting data scientists to develop machine learning algorithms for the early detection of certain diseases or disease conditions.



IBM and Cleveland Clinic formed a 10-year partnership to create a joint accelerator center to advance healthcare discoveries using artificial intelligence and cloud computing technologies.



Apple updated Apple Maps with a vaccine availability and locator tool developed by the CDC and Boston Children's Hospital.

