Amazon gets FDA authorization for COVID-19 test kit

Amazon has received emergency use authorization from the FDA for its COVID-19 testing kits, made by Amazon subsidiary STS Lab Holco.

On March 25, the FDA said in its emergency use authorization summary that Amazon plans to use the testing kit as part of the company's overall COVID-19 preparedness and response program.

Four things to know about Amazon's COVID-19 test kit:

The test is completed using a self-administered nasal swab that can be done under the supervision of a healthcare provider or at home and then mailed to a testing lab, the FDA's authorization letter said.



The kit will include a nasal swab, collection tube and biohazard bag for in-person collection or a nasal swab, collection tube, biohazard bag and instructions for kit registration, sample collection and drop-off.



Amazon employees will automatically be provided testing appointments about every 14 days, on a voluntary basis.



Amazon has partnered with a third-party healthcare provider to issue the necessary prescriptions and individual test orders, as well as for reporting test results to test-takers.

More articles on health IT:

8 things that make Amazon Care unique from competitors

9 numbers that show how big Walmart's role in healthcare is

What tests of each state's vaccine website reveal: 10 key findings

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.