Lyft to launch central hub for booking vaccine transportation

Lyft is rolling out a new central hub resource that lets users book transportation to COVID-19 vaccine appointments for themselves, a loved one or fund a ride for someone else in need, according to a March 16 news release.

The new initiative is part of Lyft's vaccine access campaign, which the tech company started in December alongside Anthem, Epic, Centene and One Medical, among other partners.

"The combined strength of all of our partners, with our ability to reach vulnerable communities, enables us to support equitable vaccine access in communities that need it most," Lyft co-founder and president John Zimmer said in the news release.

Lyft also announced new partnerships with Hilton and Delta Air Lines to roll out incentives to their members who donate at least $5 to Lyft's Fund a Ride feature through May 31.

