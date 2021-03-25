Amazon launches COVID-19 vaccination clinics for employees

Amazon is rolling out onsite COVID-19 vaccination clinics for front-line workers at fulfillment centers in Missouri beginning March 25.

The retail giant opened its first on-site clinic at a warehouse outside of St. Louis on March 25. So far, more than 1,000 employees have signed up to get vaccinated at the clinic, according to the company's press release.

Amazon plans to launch more clinics in Nevada and Kansas in the coming weeks. While not every employee will have access to on-site clinics right away, Amazon is offering up to $80 to front-line employees who get vaccinated offsite, the company said.

Amazon's vaccination clinics are expected to run for about five days at a time.

