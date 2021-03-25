Healthcare management company pays ransom weeks before cybergang disrupted

PeakTPA, a company that manages the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly claims for Medicare and Medicaid users, paid a ransom to cybergang Netwalker weeks before global law enforcement officials disrupted the gang.

PeakTPA was recently involved in a data breach that affected more than 50,000 patients after Netwalker stole records from their cloud servers.

In a breach notification provided to the California attorney general's office, PeakTPA client Brandman Centers for Senior Care in Los Angeles said PeakTPA paid the ransom to Netwalker.

PeakTPA paid a ransom on Jan. 2 and received evidence that all information obtained was destroyed on Jan. 3, the notification said.

On Jan. 27, law enforcement officials disrupted Netwalker when they charged a suspected gang affiliate, disabled their dark web hidden resource and seized nearly $500,000 in cryptocurrency.

More articles on cybersecurity:

Scammers turn to fake vaccine sites to lure phishing victims

Tech misstep exposes 65,000 patient files at Chicago provider

Massachusetts hospital settles HIPAA violation for $65K



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.