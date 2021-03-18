Google funneling $7B into data centers, office space this year

Google is planning to spend more than $7 billion on expanding offices and its data centers across the U.S. in 2021, according to a March 18 CNBC report.

The tech company will expand its offices and data centers across 19 states and create an estimated 10,000 full-time jobs. Thousands of new roles will be added at Google's offices in Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Chicago and New York.

Google also plans to open new offices in Seattle, Houston and Mississippi.

Google said it hopes to bring workers back to offices beginning this fall, and the company's CEO Sundar Pichai has previously said Google wouldn't establish a permanent remote work plan but would instead have employees come to assigned offices three days a week, according to the report.

