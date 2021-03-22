DoorDash offers same-day delivery for COVID-19 PCR test kits

DoorDash is now offering same-day delivery of COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction test collection kits via partnerships with Vault Health and Everlywell, the food delivery platform announced March 22.

Both Vault Health and Everlywell's at-home COVID-19 testing kits will be available for on-demand delivery using DoorDash's app in Chicago, Dallas, Cleveland, Phoenix, Baltimore, Denver and Minneapolis. DoorDash said the tests will become available for delivery in more cities in coming months.

On its website, Vault Health is also making its testing kit available for DoorDash delivery in 20 markets.

Both testing kits have been authorized for emergency use by the FDA. Vault Health's kit, which costs $119, contains a saliva test that requires supervision with an employee over Zoom. Everlywell's kit, which costs $109, contains a self-administered nasal swab test that can be performed without supervision.

