Scammers posing as UP Health System asking patients for money

UP Health System-Marquette (Mich.) is warning patients of a new "caller ID spoofing" scam that uses the health system's name to request patients' money and/or personal information, according to a March 18 report from NBC affiliate WLUC.

The scam involves a third party that makes it appear as though a call is coming from UP Health System-Marquette and then tries to collect money or information for fraudulent purposes.

The health system said it is working to stop the scheme, but said that these types of scams are difficult to trace.The health system said it will never call patients before 8 a.m. or after 6 p.m. and will never request personal information related to credit scores over the phone.

Anyone who receives a suspicious call, email or text message from someone claiming to be with UP Health System-Marquette should hang up and call back the appropriate department at the health system to verify the caller's identity is valid, according to the report.

