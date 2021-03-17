9 numbers that illustrate Amazon's expansion into healthcare

Amazon continues to push into healthcare by expanding its telemedicine program nationally, opening more health centers and providing assistance for COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts.

Here are nine numbers that show how big Amazon's role is in healthcare and how the company plans to grow:

Amazon is launching its virtual medical service Amazon Care for its employees in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., this summer, with plans to expand the offering to other employers later this year.





states and Washington, D.C., this summer, with plans to expand the offering to other employers later this year. The company will soon have health centers in five states: California, Texas, Michigan, Arizona and Kentucky.





states: California, Texas, Michigan, Arizona and Kentucky. In January, Amazon announced plans to bring on 3,000 new employees within its corporate ranks in Boston. The new jobs will be across support teams from Amazon Pharmacy, Amazon Web Services, Amazon Robotics and Amazon Alexa. In November, it was reported the company hires about 1,400 new workers per day.





new employees within its corporate ranks in Boston. The new jobs will be across support teams from Amazon Pharmacy, Amazon Web Services, Amazon Robotics and Amazon Alexa. In November, it was reported the company hires about new workers per day. As of March 16, more than 20,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered through weekend pop-up clinics jointly managed by Amazon and Seattle-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health.





COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered through weekend pop-up clinics jointly managed by Amazon and Seattle-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. Over the summer, Amazon donated $10 million in personal protective equipment to Direct Relief and Feeding America.





in personal protective equipment to Direct Relief and Feeding America. Amazon invested more than $11.5 billion in COVID-19-related initiatives in 2020, including developing its own testing lab in Kentucky. Amazon said Feb. 11 the testing lab had processed more than 1 million COVID-19 tests.





in COVID-19-related initiatives in 2020, including developing its own testing lab in Kentucky. Amazon said Feb. 11 the testing lab had processed more than COVID-19 tests. The company agreed to deliver up to 2 million at-home COVID-19 test kits to teachers, staff, and selected students in Colorado.

