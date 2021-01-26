Amazon to hire 3,000 corporate employees in Boston

Amazon plans to bring on 3,000 new employees within its corporate ranks in Boston as part of the retail giant's latest expansions, according to a Jan. 26 Wall Street Journal report.

The new jobs will be across support teams from Amazon Pharmacy, Amazon Web Services, Amazon Robotics and Amazon Alexa, and will include roles in tech and software development.

The company is leasing a 17-story office building in Boston to accommodate the new employees. The 630,000-square-foot office space will include workspace, innovation labs and mixed-use common areas for workers, according to the report.

Amazon's U.S. workforce comprises more than 800,000 people; last year, the company added more than 400,000 employees, increasing its global workforce to more than 1.1 million people.

